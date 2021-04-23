Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Cut by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 140,300 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 41.1% of Newport Asia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newport Asia LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $88,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

