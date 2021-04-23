Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.