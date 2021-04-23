Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

LVTX stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

