Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

LVTX stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit