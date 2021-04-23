Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 2,506 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $51.27.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

