Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Lazard has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $22,742,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

