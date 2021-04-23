Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91.

