Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $182.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $182,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.