Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

SDY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. 15,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $122.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

