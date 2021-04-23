Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $814,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

