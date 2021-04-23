Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

AOA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $68.72. 67,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,366. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

