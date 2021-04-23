Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.05. 357,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

