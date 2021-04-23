Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

