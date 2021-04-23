Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

