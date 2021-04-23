Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

