Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

