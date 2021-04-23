Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.