Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB remained flat at $$69.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

