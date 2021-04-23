Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,243 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of UFP Technologies worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $382.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.