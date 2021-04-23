Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

