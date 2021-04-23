LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 335,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

