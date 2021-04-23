LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 3,892 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $122.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

