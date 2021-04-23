Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.94

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.94 and traded as high as C$75.68. Linamar shares last traded at C$75.25, with a volume of 71,921 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.94.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.