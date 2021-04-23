Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.38.
Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.92.
In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.