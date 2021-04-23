Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

