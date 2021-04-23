Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.75.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.