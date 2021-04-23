Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,021. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.