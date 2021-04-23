Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.28. 16,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84. The company has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

