Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Logitech International stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

