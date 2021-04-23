LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.74

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.74 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 227.80 ($2.98). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 227.80 ($2.98), with a volume of 1,970,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

