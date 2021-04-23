Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

