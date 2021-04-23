Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE CRI opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.