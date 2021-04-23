Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

