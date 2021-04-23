Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.