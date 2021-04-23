Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,400 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,501 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 581.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

