Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 9,100 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.