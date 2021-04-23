Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

