Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

