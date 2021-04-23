LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.