LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,283 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $693.36 million, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

