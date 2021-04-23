LPL Financial LLC Has $222,000 Stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 349,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.