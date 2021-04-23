LPL Financial LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Newtek Business Services worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $3,458,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.