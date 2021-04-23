LPL Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

