Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.84.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.86. 404,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,174. The stock has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.47. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.