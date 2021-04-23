Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

MCBC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 2,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

