Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.32) and the highest is ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of MDGL opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

