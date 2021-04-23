Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Set at $5.50 by Raymond James

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) received a $5.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
