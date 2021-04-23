MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

