Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $122.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.