MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MKTX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $415.56 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

