MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MKTX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $415.56 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Dividend History for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit