MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MKTX opened at $502.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $415.56 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

