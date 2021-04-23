MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MKTX opened at $502.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $415.56 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Dividend History for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit