Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

