Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

